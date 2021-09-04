Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,384.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

