Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 474,012 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 499.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 223,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

