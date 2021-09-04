Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.45. The stock had a trading volume of 758,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

