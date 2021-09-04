Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New $71,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 519.8% during the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,579,000 after buying an additional 746,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,903,723 shares of company stock worth $261,317,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 6,946,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,309. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

