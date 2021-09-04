Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $18,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.51. 4,129,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

