Carry Price Reaches $0.0134 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Carry has a total market cap of $116.02 million and $41.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00108492 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

