FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,261,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

