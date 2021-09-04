FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,261,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
