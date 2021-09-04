$0.44 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.
HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
