$0.44 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HOLI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,730. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.