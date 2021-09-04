Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $148.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 315,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $73,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.