Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.46. 1,755,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,671. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

