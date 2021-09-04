Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $40.65 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,157.39. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

