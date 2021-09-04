Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 2.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $73,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $127.15. 607,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,097. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

