Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 557 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

