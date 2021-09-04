Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 226 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,517. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

