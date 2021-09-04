iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.