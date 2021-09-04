Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $142.91 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $142,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

