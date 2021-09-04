Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $223,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.