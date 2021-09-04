McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases Shares of 2,314 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 33.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 180.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

