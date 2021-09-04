McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.