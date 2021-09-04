Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

QTWO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 269,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,932. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,509 shares of company stock worth $4,412,406 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

