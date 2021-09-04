Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

