Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.