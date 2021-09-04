Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.33). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 987,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

