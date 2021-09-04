Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.51. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. 2,387,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,353. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.