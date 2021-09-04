Pallapay One Day Trading Volume Hits $534,796.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Pallapay has a market cap of $4.86 million and $534,796.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00140887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00179973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.79 or 0.07940905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.45 or 1.00066506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00808056 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

