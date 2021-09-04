DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $154,203.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $154,203.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00140887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00179973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.79 or 0.07940905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.45 or 1.00066506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00808056 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

