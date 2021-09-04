Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vtex.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 237,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,882. Vtex has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

