Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$810,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,759,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587,562.74.

Shares of CVE BHS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 347,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$24.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.