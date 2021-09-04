McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 8,194 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. UMH Properties accounts for approximately 0.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.22% of UMH Properties worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UMH Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UMH Properties by 84.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 347,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

