Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 389.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

