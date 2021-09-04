Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,350. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

