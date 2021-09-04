Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

