Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,715,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

