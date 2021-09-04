Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.68. 1,020,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

