Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 46,007 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 5.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $48,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 184,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after purchasing an additional 168,946 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.40. The stock had a trading volume of 581,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,107. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

