Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,460,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $165.27.

