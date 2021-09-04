Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Radware posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 277,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Radware by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

