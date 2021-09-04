HEROcoin Trading Up 8.9% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $29,436.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00182450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00806300 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

