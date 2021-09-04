Thingschain Trading Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $67,143.12 and approximately $7.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,960.56 or 1.00055459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00074706 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001673 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

