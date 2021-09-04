$272.76 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.49 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $225.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.39. 141,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 889.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.