PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $269.10. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

