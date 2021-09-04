Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $60.35

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.