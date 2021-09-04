Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. The company had a trading volume of 414,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

