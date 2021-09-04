Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.53. 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $598.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.81.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.