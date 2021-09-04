Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 317,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

