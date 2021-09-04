iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.22. 19,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,189. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.