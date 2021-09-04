McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 3.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF remained flat at $$71.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82,706 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.