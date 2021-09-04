Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $202.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,101. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

