3,840 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,448,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 352,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

