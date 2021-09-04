Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.66. 654,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

